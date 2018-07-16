PJ Brown
Kip Moore Details After the Sunburn Tour

Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline, the Wild Feathers and Caroline Jones Join Fall Tour
Following a summer full of shows, Kip Moore will kick off the After the Sunburn Tour on Sept. 20 in Silver Springs, Md.

Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline, the Wild Feathers and Caroline Jones will alternate opening performances on the fall run.

The three-month tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver and Salt Lake City before wrapping on Nov. 17 at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium.

