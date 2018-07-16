Kip Moore Details After the Sunburn Tour

Following a summer full of shows, Kip Moore will kick off the After the Sunburn Tour on Sept. 20 in Silver Springs, Md.

Jordan Davis, Jillian Jacqueline, the Wild Feathers and Caroline Jones will alternate opening performances on the fall run.

The three-month tour includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver and Salt Lake City before wrapping on Nov. 17 at Nashville’s War Memorial Auditorium.



“Anyone who knows me, knows that the live show means everything to us,” Moore said in a press release. “It’s where we get to thank our diehard fans that show up to every show year after year, and it’s also where we get to lay all of our cards out on the table and win over new fans. I’m excited to get out to some cities we haven’t played a full show at in a while and with all the awesome acts we have joining us, it’s going to be a hell of a fall!” Tickets go on sale Friday (July 20) through Moore’s website. Moore is fresh off a jam-packed performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest where he incurred a fine for playing past curfew to an adoring crowd. Here are the initial dates for Moore’s After the Sunburn Tour: Sept. 20: Silver Springs, MD

Sept. 21: New York, NY

Sept. 22: Huntington, NY

Sept. 28: Birmingham, AL Oct. 4: Fargo, ND

Oct. 5: Sioux Falls, SD

Oct. 6: Madison, WI

Oct. 18: Raleigh, NC

Oct. 20: Chattanooga, TN

Oct. 25: Denver, CO

Oct. 26: Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 27: Reno, NV

Oct. 30: Paso Robles, CA Nov. 1: Anaheim, CA

Nov. 2: Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 3: San Diego, CA

Nov. 5: San Francisco, CA

Nov. 8: Spokane, WA

Nov. 9: Eugene, OR

Nov. 10: Seattle, WA

Nov. 17: Nashville, TN




