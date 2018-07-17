Granger Smith Pens Collection of After-Show Jokes

Thank God for after-parties. Especially the ones where everyone’s sense of humor shows up, ready to go all night.

Because those are the kind of nights that fueled Granger Smith’s brand new book, If You’re City, If You’re Country.

The book was penned by Smith’s country boy alter-ego Earl Dibbles Jr. (Dibbles was the one you might’ve seen on the CMT Music Awards red carpet in June, in a tank top and overalls.) Due out August 21, the book is full of comedic anecdotes comparing and contrasting city life and country life. There’s even a five-song bonus CD included.

“This book has been several years in the making and I couldn’t be more excited to finally put the idea into fruition,” Smith said in a press release of the illustrated paperback.

“Writing these jokes as a creative outlet has been the product of so many late night, after show laughs with the band. Earl in his entire existence has been a walking caricature and finally seeing him in all his glory come to life in illustrations seems so natural.

“Ultimately, I hope it makes people smile,” he added, “and the thought of that makes me happy.”

A little modern technology allowed Smith and Dibbles to appear together in a tweet from Dibbles about the new book.

Been practicin’ my words, and I wrote a book for y’all! It’s called “If You’re City, If You’re Country”. It shows how country boys do things a little different than city boys…

Yee Yee! Pre-Order here: https://t.co/wD0ifAcCBr pic.twitter.com/fAMw0Wvpb3 — Earl Dibbles Jr (@EarlDibblesJr) July 17, 2018