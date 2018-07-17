Lee Brice Brings Artists Out for Charity

Lee Brice really knows how to make charity sound good.

At his Monday night (July 16) show in Nashville, at the Hutton Hotel’s intimate Analog venue, Brice brought out a few of his singer-songwriter friends for an acoustic night of country music and good works. And when the show was over, Brice was able to donate more than $3,300 to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of our fallen and disabled service members.

Jake Owen, Tyler Farr, Chuck Wicks, Rob Hatch and Dallas Davidson all joined Brice on stage to share songs and stories for the guests there.

Hatch took the lead on “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” and “Good Night Kiss.” Owen performed his “LAX” and “Made For You.” Farr tackled “Love In A Bar.” Wicks did his “Whole Damn Thing.” And Brice performed the hits from his 10 years in country music, including “Rumor,” “I Drive Your Truck,” and “Songs In The Kitchen,” a song Brice wrote with Hatch.

Monday’s show was the first in a three-show series where Brice plays for a charity close to his heart. The next show is planned for August 27 and the final show will be on October 1.