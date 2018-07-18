Amanda Shires on the Patriarchy of Things

</noscript> </div>

“For me, art isn’t competitive. I can see things are changing, and hopefully, it will get better. We’re not solely objectified — there are exceptions, of course — but that’s how the majority of women’s music has been sold for a long time,” she added.

While the story takes a serious look at Shires career, she gives readers a glimpse into her sense of humor.

When asked what advice she’d give to herself when she was getting started, she said, “Always pack a swimsuit — you never know when you’re going to need it. You never know! Could be a creek, could be a Slip ’N Slide.”

The August/September issue is on newsstands now.