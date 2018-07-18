Amanda Shires on the Patriarchy of Things

Amanda Shires is doing just fine, thank you.
The Americana singer-songwriter has about two decades of experience in the music business, so she’s seen and heard everything. One of the many observations she’s made of the music business is how its gender imbalance affects its competitive environment.
“The music business is really a patriarchy,” Shires tells Garden & Gun for its latest issue. “There are only a couple of spots available for women to fill, so there’s more competition than there needs to be. And country music especially, you have to be sold or presented as somebody who is available — as a person who makes people think, ’Oh that could be my girlfriend. That could be my girl next door.'”