Lindsay Ell Details Her John Mayer Run-In

Lindsay Ell listened to John Mayer’s 2006 Continuum album a lot. Over and over and over. Until she finally decided she was ready to do it herself.
That’s what Ell’s The Continuum Project is: it’s a track-by-track tribute to his 12-year-old album. She released it earlier this year, and a few days after it was out, Ell was having dinner in West Hollywood and Mayer was right there. It had to be fate.
“Out of all of the restaurants in Los Angeles,” Ell told People, “John Mayer happens to be three tables away from me.”
How could she not say something?
“I was just like, ‘Hey, John, I’m Lindsay, I recorded Continuum,” she said. “He said, ‘I can’t wait to hear it. I’m honored. Honestly, thank you.’”