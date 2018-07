Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend will take over the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Jan. 30 through Feb. 3.

Carlile will headline multiple shows during the all-inclusive concert vacation, which will feature performances by Maren Morris, Indigo Girls, Margo Price, Patty Griffin, Lucius, KT Tunstall, The Secret Sisters and Ruby Amanfu.



“Mainstream festivals in the U.S. habitually exclude women as headline artists equal to men,” Carlile says in a release for the inaugural event. “I was brought up by Lilith Fair to believe that men and women enjoy live music equally and that women can not only headline a festival — they can be a festival.

“I’m proud to announce that our festival has an all female-fronted lineup. I would absolutely love to see a ton of men there supporting women in rock ‘n’ roll, I want to see mothers with children, single people, LGBTQ brothers and sisters letting it all go for a weekend together in harmony (with bottomless tequila on hand to assist).”

Ticket packages go on sale Aug. 1 through the Girls Just Wanna Weekend website. A presale will be available to members of Carlile’s fan club starting July 31. Access to opt-in to the exclusive pre-sale through the Bramily website is open until July 25.

Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, By The Way, I Forgive You includes ten new songs written by Carlile and longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. They are on tour through October.