Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Join Alabama’s Homecoming

</noscript> </div>

A limited number of tickets remain through Ticketfly’s website. Additional guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event also marks a homecoming for Isbell and the 400 Unit. Most of the musicians in the band are from the Muscle Shoals area, and the 400 Unit is named after the former informal name for the psychiatric ward at the Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, Ala. Alabama frontman Randy Owen is a JSU alumnus.

“Jacksonville State University is not only in our home state but also very near and dear to my heart,” Owen says. “A tremendous amount of damage has been done to the campus that must be rebuilt and we are ready to do our part to help reconcile the devastation.

“Just as we did with the Alabama Fundraiser Concerts when the 2011 tornadoes hit, we continue to want to help.”