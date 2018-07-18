Music Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Join Alabama’s Homecoming Stadium Concert Supports Jacksonville Disaster Relief by CMT.com Staff 10h ago Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at Alabama’s Sept. 26 homecoming at Jacksonville State University. The Grammy-winning musicians join the all-star lineup featuring Charlie Daniels Band, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, Shenandoah, John Berry, Gordon Mote and comedian Darren Knight “Southern Momma.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The concert will be held at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. As previously reported, proceeds will support those affected by the devastating EF-3 storm that ripped through the JSU campus and the surrounding community in March 2018 through the Jacksonville State University disaster relief fund. The storm hit during the university’s spring break; severely damaging 23 buildings and impacting more than 50 more. A limited number of tickets remain through Ticketfly’s website. Additional guest performers will be announced in the coming weeks. The event also marks a homecoming for Isbell and the 400 Unit. Most of the musicians in the band are from the Muscle Shoals area, and the 400 Unit is named after the former informal name for the psychiatric ward at the Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence, Ala. Alabama frontman Randy Owen is a JSU alumnus. “Jacksonville State University is not only in our home state but also very near and dear to my heart,” Owen says. “A tremendous amount of damage has been done to the campus that must be rebuilt and we are ready to do our part to help reconcile the devastation. “Just as we did with the Alabama Fundraiser Concerts when the 2011 tornadoes hit, we continue to want to help.” CMT.com Staff