Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Join Alabama’s Homecoming

Stadium Concert Supports Jacksonville Disaster Relief
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at Alabama’s Sept. 26 homecoming at Jacksonville State University.

The Grammy-winning musicians join the all-star lineup featuring Charlie Daniels Band, Jamey Johnson, Riley Green, Shenandoah, John Berry, Gordon Mote and comedian Darren Knight “Southern Momma.”

