Willie Nelson Details My Way Sinatra Tribute

In Willie Nelson’s 2007 self-help book, The Tao of Willie: A Guide to the Happiness in Your Heart, he writes about his ultimate goal in music, which is to play with as many musicians and release as many recordings as possible.
“I read somewhere that I’ve sold 50 million albums,” Nelson writes, “and that’s not counting all the bootlegs and a whole lot of independent records that don’t get counted. The same story said I rank 10th on the all-time list of artists with the most gold, platinum and multi-platinum albums. My total of 24 is just behind [Bob] Dylan. If we keep touring together, maybe we can pass Frank Sinatra, who is just ahead of both of us.
“If we don’t, it’s nice to be in Frank’s neighborhood.”