Willie Nelson Details My Way Sinatra Tribute

“Frank didn’t do that many guest appearances on other people’s records, but Willie will sing with just about anybody who asks him,” Cannon told CMT.com in a previous interview for Last Man Standing. “Bill Anderson wanted me to ask Willie if he’d sing on an album he was doing a few years ago, and I gave Bill Willie’s number, and he called him. Willie said, ‘Well, I just sang on a Frank Zappa record last week, so I guess I’m back around to the A’s.’”

Cannon added Nelson’s love for Sinatra’s music goes back to his childhood.

“Willie and Bobbie his sister, 80 years ago when they started playing music, they were playing everything,” he said. “Every kind of music there was. It wasn’t genre specific. But he’s always loved Sinatra. Sinatra is probably his favorite singer.”

In the 1980s, Sinatra opened for Nelson at Las Vegas’ Golden Nugget and the two appeared together in a public service announcement for NASA’s Space Foundation.

Here is the complete track listing for My Way:

01. “Fly Me To The Moon”

02. “Summer Wind”

03. “One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)”

04. “A Foggy Day”

05. “It Was A Very Good Year”

06. “Blue Moon”

07. “I’ll Be Around”

08. “Night And Day”

09. “What Is This Thing Called Love” (with Norah Jones)

10. “Young At Heart”

11. “My Way”