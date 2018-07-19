How a Random Night at a Honky-Tonk “Changed Everything” for Carly Pearce

</noscript> </div>

Wonder no more because with this adorable photo taken backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, Pearce just made it official.

“And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything,” she captioned the photo, leaving us more than ready to hear the sweet story of how these two got together at the legendary Nashville honky-tonk and dancehall.

They look so happy, and we wish them nothing but the best, as do some of their famous friends.

Maren Morris commented, “Oh, we public now. YAS BABY! ❤️” with Lucie Silvas, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, RaeLynn, and even the Grand Ole Opry sending all their heart emojis to the cute couple, too.

Now how long until we have a duet, you two?