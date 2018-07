How a Random Night at a Honky-Tonk “Changed Everything” for Carly Pearce

Truth time: we’d been wondering if country stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray were crushing on each other.

If you follow the two on Instagram, you may have noticed that on their most recent and respective posts that they made some comments to each other that were, well, downright flirtatious if we do say ourselves.



Many fans even started to comment with their own speculations, one even suggested that Pearce and Ray “just date.” And when Pearce and Ray joined in on that comment thread, we were even more suspicious that something was indeed going on with these two.

Wonder no more because with this adorable photo taken backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, Pearce just made it official.

“And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything,” she captioned the photo, leaving us more than ready to hear the sweet story of how these two got together at the legendary Nashville honky-tonk and dancehall.

They look so happy, and we wish them nothing but the best, as do some of their famous friends.

Maren Morris commented, “Oh, we public now. YAS BABY! ❤️” with Lucie Silvas, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, RaeLynn, and even the Grand Ole Opry sending all their heart emojis to the cute couple, too.

Now how long until we have a duet, you two?