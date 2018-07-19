Tears Flow For Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader Hopefuls in Brand New Teaser

The New Competition is Beyond Fierce on DCC: Making The Team

Not gonna lie, y’all, it was hard not to be a little heartbroken for some of these ladies while watching this new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team clip.

We get to see a real behind-the-scenes look at what goes into the audition process and sadly with that, what happens when a hopeful doesn’t make the cut.

But we also get a glimpse at a few special hopefuls we’ll follow this season: a first-runner up to Miss America, a three-time returning auditionee, and a beauty whose family legacy depends on her entry onto the team.

Fun fact: did you know the girls learn 30 dance routines a summer? We can barely remember what we had for breakfast this morning … not kidding.

