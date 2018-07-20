Jason Aldean’s Concert for Kids Returns to Macon

Just one day away from headlining Atlanta’s all-new SunTrust Park, Jason Aldean announced on Friday (July 20) he will return to his home state of Georgia for a special benefit supporting a pediatric hospital in his hometown of Macon.

Aldean’s third annual Concert for Kids is set for Sept. 6 at the Macon Coliseum supporting the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hosptial, Navicent Health, which serves Central and South Georgia. Fellow Georgia native Lauren Alaina will also perform.

"There are a lot of reasons I love doing what I do, but being able to give back to these kids and their families is definitely really important to me," Aldean says in a release. "We've been able to help support the build of an entirely new facility, so I'm looking forward to seeing how the community shows up for the hospital this year and what we can do to keep helping the people there." Tickets go on sale July 27 through Ticketmaster. So far, the inaugural events have raised more than $1.2 million for the facility. CMT.com Staff




