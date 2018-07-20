Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Encourage Voter Registration

“We make a difference in every single step along the path of our democracy.”
That’s what Tim McGraw tweeted on Thursday when he shared a new PSA led by former first lady Michelle Obama encouraging voter registration and participation in the U.S.
McGraw and wife Faith Hill represent country music in the PSA’s celebrity phone tree with Obama, actor Tom Hanks, Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe and Chris Paul.
“Every community we visit, it’s important for them to know that they can really make a difference if they go and vote in every election,” Hill says in the clip.
