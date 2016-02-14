Lauren Alaina Shares Engagement Story

You can’t really get married these days without a hashtag. It seems like it’s one of the first steps before your walk down the aisle. And Lauren Alaina is no exception.

When she announced her engagement news over the weekend, she shared her hashtag: #HoppilyEverHopkins

“Being yours forever has a nice ’RING’ to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK,” Alaina wrote in an Instagram post.

Her fiance Alex Hopkins, a Nashville-based actor and model, also posted the picture, adding, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.”

A fourth of July post from Hopkins revealed that the two have been together at least six years. And in a Valentine’s Day post a couple of years ago, Hopkins revealed what a hopeless romantic he is.