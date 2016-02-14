Lauren Alaina Shares Engagement Story

You can’t really get married these days without a hashtag. It seems like it’s one of the first steps before your walk down the aisle. And Lauren Alaina is no exception.
When she announced her engagement news over the weekend, she shared her hashtag: #HoppilyEverHopkins
“Being yours forever has a nice ’RING’ to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK,” Alaina wrote in an Instagram post.
Her fiance Alex Hopkins, a Nashville-based actor and model, also posted the picture, adding, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins.”
A fourth of July post from Hopkins revealed that the two have been together at least six years. And in a Valentine’s Day post a couple of years ago, Hopkins revealed what a hopeless romantic he is.
"Now that I have showered you with 'compliments' and 'kissed' the ground you walk on, will you be my valentine?" I worked for 3 days to pull this off. Let me explain it a little. All of the white pieces of paper had the word "compliments" written on them and fell from a basket on to Lauren when she walked in the front door (showered you with "compliments"). I had a Hershey's Kisses trail leading from the front door to the kitchen table ("kissed" the ground she walks on). On the table was the note, a dozen roses, Dove chocolates, a new blender bottle, a bottle of red wine, 2 wine glasses, and a piece of string art I made. I love you so much @laurenalaina! Thank you for making my heart so full of love for you that it has to imagine things like this to help me say it to you! #ValentinesDayRound4 #HopefullyThisIsJustTheBeginning