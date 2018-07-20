Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Jason Aldean won the weekend. Hands down.
Nothing was as cute as his Instagram post of him and his son Memphis taking in an Atlanta Braves game in matching Braves ball caps and matching smiles. Aldean called himself a Lifelong Braves Fan, and it looks like Memphis is starting down that same path. Other weekend highlights included Blake Shelton preparing for the worst, Luke Bryan bragging on his son’s fishing skills, Carrie Underwood celebrating her pal Ivey, Brett Eldgredge splashing in the rain with Edgar, Thomas Rhett hitting the links with his guy squad, Justin Moore loving up on his biggest little fans, Old Dominion getting outdoorsy for a songwriting session, Kacey Musgraves seriously considering a Life Alert bracelet, Kane Brown taking a Twitter poll to determine his next single, Kelsea Ballerini Mario Karting with her mom, Morgan Evans surprising Ballerini in Lake Tahoe (and in her merch), and Miranda Lambert bringing her Pistol Annies out to play in Connecticut.
Hey Faster Horses Festival I heard we may get some rain tonight at the show.. So WHEN I fall down tonight I WILL blame it on the wet stage! Deal?! @faster_horses
— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 20, 2018
Am I too young to get Life Alert? It sounds helpful.. #YoungPeopleCanFallToo
— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) July 22, 2018
You have 2 choices on the next song that comes out…. you decide….. btw homesick and one night only is coming don’t worry lol
— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) July 22, 2018