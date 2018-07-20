Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Jason Aldean won the weekend. Hands down.

Nothing was as cute as his Instagram post of him and his son Memphis taking in an Atlanta Braves game in matching Braves ball caps and matching smiles. Aldean called himself a Lifelong Braves Fan, and it looks like Memphis is starting down that same path. Other weekend highlights included Blake Shelton preparing for the worst, Luke Bryan bragging on his son’s fishing skills, Carrie Underwood celebrating her pal Ivey, Brett Eldgredge splashing in the rain with Edgar, Thomas Rhett hitting the links with his guy squad, Justin Moore loving up on his biggest little fans, Old Dominion getting outdoorsy for a songwriting session, Kacey Musgraves seriously considering a Life Alert bracelet, Kane Brown taking a Twitter poll to determine his next single, Kelsea Ballerini Mario Karting with her mom, Morgan Evans surprising Ballerini in Lake Tahoe (and in her merch), and Miranda Lambert bringing her Pistol Annies out to play in Connecticut.

Bo Bryan smallmouth. On the Minnesota and Wisconsin line.

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

Don’t let the rain stop ya from havin a good time!@edgarboogie

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Good times today with these dudes @charleskelley @niallhoran @gbtomlin

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Two of my favorite backstage guests ❤️

A post shared by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on

Writing. Picnic style. #yesbradownsashirt #bradhatesshirts

A post shared by Old Dominion (@olddominionmusic) on

