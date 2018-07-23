PHOTOS: Everything You Missed at Faster Horses 2018

It’s where racing greats Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and many more have been crowned champions.

But over the weekend (July 20-22), more than 40,000 country fans a day took over the Michigan International Speedway for the fifth annual Faster Horses music festival for headlining performances by Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Florida Georgia Line.

And it was heaven for any NASCAR enthusiast at the festival because overnight campers got to camp out right on the infield.

According to MLive, a weather delay postponed start times for Midland, Brantley Gilbert and Shelton by an hour on Friday (July 20). But that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits onstage or in the crowd. An aerial view of Shelton’s audience shows everyone was present and accounted for to watch him close night one.

Ehh… Had a decent turn out for Faster Horses last night… Ha!!! Look close, that’s me on the walkway!! @faster_horses pic.twitter.com/qtYB4inEiq — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 21, 2018

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn lit up the stage on Saturday night (July 21) with everyone’s favorite Brooks & Dunn songs. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley closed the weekend with an incendiary performance of their biggest hits in their second Faster Horses finale in four years.

Others who performed at Faster Horses 2018 include LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Tyler Farr, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, Delta Rae and more.

Enjoy scenes from the 2018 event: