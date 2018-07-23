Music

PHOTOS: Everything You Missed at Faster Horses 2018

Headliners Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Florida Georgia Line Take Over Michigan International Speedway
It’s where racing greats Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and many more have been crowned champions.

But over the weekend (July 20-22), more than 40,000 country fans a day took over the Michigan International Speedway for the fifth annual Faster Horses music festival for headlining performances by Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn and Florida Georgia Line.

And it was heaven for any NASCAR enthusiast at the festival because overnight campers got to camp out right on the infield.

According to MLive, a weather delay postponed start times for Midland, Brantley Gilbert and Shelton by an hour on Friday (July 20). But that didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits onstage or in the crowd. An aerial view of Shelton’s audience shows everyone was present and accounted for to watch him close night one.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn lit up the stage on Saturday night (July 21) with everyone’s favorite Brooks & Dunn songs. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley closed the weekend with an incendiary performance of their biggest hits in their second Faster Horses finale in four years.

Others who performed at Faster Horses 2018 include LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Tyler Farr, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, Delta Rae and more.

Enjoy scenes from the 2018 event:

  1. Blake Shelton

  2. Brooks & Dunn

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  3. Florida Georgia Line

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  4. Dustin Lynch

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  5. Tyler Farr

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  6. Billy Currington

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  7. LOCASH

    Erika Goldring/WireImage
    Scott Legato/Getty Images

  8. Nikki Lane

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  9. Ashley McBryde

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  10. Midland

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  11. RaeLynn

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  12. Charlie Worsham

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  13. Jon Langston

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  14. Parmalee

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  15. Filmore

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  16. Chris Janson

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  17. Cale Dodds

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  18. Walker Hayes

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  19. The Wild Feathers

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  20. Delta Rae

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  21. Riley Green

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  22. Brantley Gilbert

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  23. Jillian Jacqueline

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  24. Dylan Schneider

    Erika Goldring/WireImage

  25. Jordan Davis

    Erika Goldring/WireImage
