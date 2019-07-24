Drinking is a perennial theme in country music with plenty of songs about whiskey, beer and America’s favorite Mexican export, tequila.
As Americans flood cantinas for specials in observance of National Tequila Day (July 24), CMT would like to celebrate the unofficial holiday with a side of 10 country songs about the agave spirit.
For those 21 and older, imbibe responsibly. According to Addictions, Americans believe tequila is the spirit that results in the worst hangovers.
-
“Tequila” — Dan + Shay
“Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” — Joe Nichols
“Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” (Live) — Tracy Byrd
“You and Tequila” — Kenny Chesney and Grace Potter
“Mexico, Tequila and Me” — Alan Jackson
“Tequila Talkin’” — Lonestar
“Straight Tequila Night” — John Anderson
“Moon Over Mexico” — Luke Combs
“Codigo” — George Strait
“Stays in Mexico” — Toby Keith
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
- Keep Viacom
- TV Ratings
© 2019 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.
-