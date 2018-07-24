Country Songs Touting Tequila for National Tequila Day

Drinking is a perennial theme in country music with plenty of songs about whiskey, beer and America’s favorite Mexican export, tequila.
As Americans flood cantinas for specials in observance of National Tequila Day (July 24), CMT would like to celebrate the unofficial holiday with a side of 10 country songs about the agave spirit.
For those 21 and older, imbibe responsibly. According to the website, Addictions, Americans believe tequila is the spirit that results in the worst hangovers.
-
“Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” — Joe Nichols
Interestingly enough, over a quarter of 2,000 people surveyed by Addictions said they had stripped naked in public at least once after drinking, and tequila was the second most likely hard liquor to have gotten them in their birthday suits.
“Mexico, Tequila and Me” — Alan Jackson
“Tequila” — Dan + ShayEmbedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are still coming off the success of this two-week No. 1.
“Not Enough Tequila” — Terri Clark
“Tequila Talkin’” — Lonestar
“Straight Tequila Night” — John Anderson
“Tequila On Ice” — Darryl Worley
“Tequila Eyes” — Randy Rogers Band
“Tequila Sheila” — Bobby Bare
“Tequila Sunrise — The EaglesEmbedded from open.spotify.com.
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
© 2018 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
-