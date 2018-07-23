What a Maren Morris Monday Looks Like

If kicking off your work week with two back-to-back Maren Morris shows was possible more often, we might just stop hating Mondays forever; especially when it all happens in downtown Nashville, and the sun is shining.

On Monday (July 23), Morris first played on the rooftop of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar for an intimate River on the Rooftop radio show, then headed a few blocks south to the Ascend Amphitheater for her show with One Direction’s Niall Horan.

And throughout the day and night, there were a handful of highlights that we are so glad fans captured on social media:

Like when Morris brought a fan onstage with her to share vocals on her debut hit “My Church (By the way, can someone please get this guy a record deal?).”

And hearing Morris belt out her “The Middle” with her girl squad of Lindsay Ell, RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope.

And Thomas Rhett declaring his love for Horan wearing Niall Horan socks with his Gucci sneakers to the show.

Morris isn’t the first country singer to join forces with a pop singer for a tour, and she likely won’t be the last. Cam is currently on tour with British star Sam Smith, and Kacey Musgraves recently toured with Harry Styles (also British and also from One Direction).