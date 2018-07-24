Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs Reign with Top Song and Album

</noscript> </div>

Chris Lane’s Laps Around the Sun makes its chart debut at a healthy No. 8, accompanied by four returning albums — Johnny Cash’s The Greatest: The Number Ones (back in at No. 40), Eric Church’s Chief (No. 45), Midland’s On the Rocks (No. 48) and Kelsea Ballerini’s Unapologetically (No. 48).

Making their first appearance on the song’s chart are Michael Ray’s “One That Got Away” (No. 56), Randy Houser’s “What Whiskey Does” (No. 58) and Dylan Schneider’s “How Does It Sound” (No. 60). Tyler Farr’s “Love by the Moon” rebounds at No. 57.

Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, the eponymous Dan + Shay, the equally eponymous Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Jake Owen’s “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” Brett Young’s “Mercy” and Combs’ “One Number Away.”