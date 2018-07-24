Music

Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs Reign with Top Song and Album

Chris Lane’s Laps Around the Sun, Michael Ray’s “One That Got Away” Highest Debuts
by 53m ago

Did you like last week’s chart toppers? Well, you’re in luck because the same ones are back on the summits again.

Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along” spends its second consecutive week as the most played country song, while Luke CombsThis One’s for You is the No. 1 Billboard country album for its third week in a row.

