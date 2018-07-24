Music Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs Reign with Top Song and Album Chris Lane’s Laps Around the Sun, Michael Ray’s “One That Got Away” Highest Debuts by Edward Morris 53m ago Did you like last week’s chart toppers? Well, you’re in luck because the same ones are back on the summits again. Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along” spends its second consecutive week as the most played country song, while Luke Combs’ This One’s for You is the No. 1 Billboard country album for its third week in a row. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Alas, there’s not a lot of new titles to rejoice over — just one album and three songs. Chris Lane’s Laps Around the Sun makes its chart debut at a healthy No. 8, accompanied by four returning albums — Johnny Cash’s The Greatest: The Number Ones (back in at No. 40), Eric Church’s Chief (No. 45), Midland’s On the Rocks (No. 48) and Kelsea Ballerini’s Unapologetically (No. 48). Making their first appearance on the song’s chart are Michael Ray’s “One That Got Away” (No. 56), Randy Houser’s “What Whiskey Does” (No. 58) and Dylan Schneider’s “How Does It Sound” (No. 60). Tyler Farr’s “Love by the Moon” rebounds at No. 57. Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, the eponymous Dan + Shay, the equally eponymous Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller. The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Jake Owen’s “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” Brett Young’s “Mercy” and Combs’ “One Number Away.” Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.