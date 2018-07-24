Hot 20: ’90s Country Greats Sing with Today’s Country Stars

Concert Special Airing Aug. 4-5 Features Performances by Deana Carter with Carly Pearce and More

There was love growing wild for all things ‘90s country live at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works on Monday night (July 23).

The tribute concert featured all-star collaborations between Deana Carter and Carly Pearce; Brothers Osborne and Tracy Lawrence; Travis Denning and Darryl Worley; Easton Corbin and Doug Stone; Adam Sanders and Lawrence; and Lucie Silvas.

When Pearce brought out Carter to sing “Strawberry Wine,” one fan in the crowd said, “I’ve been waiting for her my whole life!” Pearce shook her head and smiled in disbelief over the fact that she was onstage performing live with one of her all-time favorite singers.

Sanders founded the annual showcase, which is in its third year, and CMT Hot 20 Countdown was there on Monday to film all the action for a ‘90s country special, premiering Aug. 4-5 at 9 a.m. ET.

Other songs in the set list included Tim McGraw’s “Where the Green Grass Grows,” Alan Jackson’s “Chasing That Neon Rainbow,” Dwight Yoakam’s “Fast As You” and Trace Adkins’ “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing.”