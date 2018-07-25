Brad Paisley Calls Demi Lovato Brave and Honest

In times of trouble these days, singers and songwriters always seem to have each other’s backs. Across genres and generations, the worst of times tend to bring out the best in artists.

And that’s what has happened this week, as word spread of pop star Demi Lovato’s apparent drug overdose on Tuesday (July 24). Almost immediately, Brad Paisley expressed his support for Lovato, with whom he has collaborated with over the years, most recently on his 2016 song “Without a Fight.”

“My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman,” Paisley shared on social media.

Since the news of Lovato’s hospitalization, country artists have been quick to send her their messages of hope and healing through social media.

As Paisley said, Lovato is honest and has been open about her battles. During a recent drug prevention event in 2017, when she was receiving a Spirit of Sobriety Award, she said that every day is a battle.

“You just have to take it one day at a time,” she’d said, “some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well.”

Lovato’s rep has told several outlets including FOX News that she is currently with family and in stable condition. She was scheduled to perform on Thursday (July 26) in Atlantic City as part of the city’s beach concert series. The performance has been canceled.