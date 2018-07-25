Why You Must Stop at This Lemon: Aid Stand

It would be hard to find more charitable hearts than the ones inside every country music fan. That’s why this new lemonade stand with a twist that Little Big Town has at their shows makes so much sense.

During their Bandwagon tour with Miranda Lambert, fans will see these Lemon:Aid stand right inside the venue. And when anyone buys a glass of lemonade, the band will donate $1 of that purchase to Blood: Water, an organization that is helping end the water crises in Africa. It doesn’t take much to provide clean water, sanitation, hygiene and community support for the people and families suffering when something as simple as clean water is such a scarce resource.

Lambert’s own passion project — rescue animals and no-kill shelters — also has a home at the live shows. Her Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign encourages fans to bring dog food, supplies, toys, treats, and donations and drop them in the wagon so that Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation can help all kinds of dogs find their forever homes.



