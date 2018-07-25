Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to Spotlight The Judds

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will chronicle the influential rise of The Judds in its new exhibit, The Judds: Dream Chasers, running Aug. 10, 2018 through July 14, 2019.

Among the items going on display include Naomi’s nurse’s uniform from when she worked as a registered nurse, several music awards and the velvet embellished jacket Wyonna word for the duo’s farewell concert in December 1991.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to partner with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to honor The Judds’ legacy and relive some of the special moments we shared with our fans,” Wynonna said in a release. “What an honor.”



"The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is sacred ground, regarded with reverence and respect," Naomi added. "I am so overjoyed to have The Judds' career encapsulated in this new exhibit. I'm so proud of all the success Wynonna has accomplished and we owe everything to the fans who welcomed The Judds music into their homes." Working with producer Brent Maher and guitarist Don Potter, The Judds introduced a distinct style of country music that was simultaneously traditional and groundbreaking. Over the course of the Judds' history, the mother-daughter duo has accumulated 14 No. 1s and 20 Top 10 hits including their breakout singles, "Mama He's Crazy" and "Why Not Me." Naomi and Wynonna share five Grammy wins, nine CMA awards and seven ACM awards.




