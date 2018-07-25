Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to Spotlight The Judds

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will chronicle the influential rise of The Judds in its new exhibit, The Judds: Dream Chasers, running Aug. 10, 2018 through July 14, 2019.
Among the items going on display include Naomi’s nurse’s uniform from when she worked as a registered nurse, several music awards and the velvet embellished jacket Wyonna word for the duo’s farewell concert in December 1991.
“I am truly humbled and grateful to partner with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to honor The Judds’ legacy and relive some of the special moments we shared with our fans,” Wynonna said in a release. “What an honor.”