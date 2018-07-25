Reba McEntire Tapped for Kennedy Center Honors

Reba McEntire joins an elite group of American cultural icons as a 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree.

She is the only country artist in the new class, which also includes Cher, composer Phillip Glass and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter. Hamilton co-creators, writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire will receive a unique honor for creating a transformative work that defies category.

The Kennedy Center Honors have upheld a tradition of recognizing the lifelong accomplishments and extraordinary talents of the nations’ most-prestigious artists. Previous country Kennedy Center honorees are Roy Acuff, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Jones and Merle Haggard.

The 41st annual Honors Gala is set for Dec. 2, 2018, at the Kennedy Center Opera House. The night will feature many star-studded tributes and performances celebrating the achievements of each honoree.