Charles Esten Sets a Guinness World Record

The Singer/Songwriter and Actor’s Latest Feat Will Go Down in History

What a week it’s been — and going to be — for Charles Esten.

We’ve stockpiled our tissues in preparation for Thursday night’s (July 26) series finale of Nashville, and there’s no doubt Esten will have a few himself on the big night.

But there have been several highlights for Esten in the last few days on his national press tour; the most intriguing one being the Guinness World Record he just set for “Most Consecutive Weeks to Release an Original Digital Single by a Music Act.”

Remember back in July of 2016 when he made the announcement promising to release a new single every Friday for “as long as it made sense?” Well, it made sense for an entire year, with his campaign, #EverySingleFriday, yielding 54 original songs that he either wrote or co-wrote, recorded and released each Friday.