Hot 20: Country Stars Share Bachelor Party Fails

Remember that time a guy from Old Dominion fell asleep at a strip joint? Or when Jordan Davis let his flounder bake too long because he was too busy drinking? Those are just a couple examples from this weekend’s special CMT Hot 20 Countdown episode devoted to the craziness that goes on at bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Like when Old Dominion’s Trevor Rosen was at his cousin’s bachelor party, and they’d gone to an “establishment” where women “tend to undress.” And to hear Rosen open up about that night is the best thing you’ll hear all day.

“I fell asleep,” Rosen admitted during the Hot 20 interview. “Next thing I know, my brother’s going, ‘Hey man, they’re really pissed. Are you gonna pay for that?’” Rosen didn’t have any money, which means that that story didn’t have a very happy ending.

Newcomer Jordan Davis shared his bachelor fail, too, from a trip he took down to South Louisiana for some fishing and partying before his own wedding. “We spent all day fishing, we caught a bunch of fish, got back, we stuffed two flounders, put them in the oven, got too busy drinking, and forgot about them,” Davis said. “We had to eat really burnt fish. We had to muscle it down, and that was our punishment to ourselves.”

Not all of the bach moments were fails. Lindsay Ell had one experience that pleasantly surprised her.

“My best friend had her bachelorette party in Vegas. I never thought I was gonna be one of those girls to go to Thunder from Down Under,” Ell explained, “but she wanted to do it so bad. And so being her best friend and her maid of honor, we did it. We went for the whole experience, and it actually ended up being a lot of fun.”

CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s bachelor and bachelorette stories episode airs on Saturday and Sunday (July 28-29) at 9 a.m. ET.