Madden NFL 19 Gets a Nashville Soundtrack

As CMT’s Nashville so beautifully articulated throughout its six seasons, the Tennessee capital isn’t just the home of country music; it’s the home of many genres, including video game music.

Yes. Video game music. And there’s a massive market for this as e-sports continues to grow into a multi-billion-dollar business.

Most of the music for video games is made right in Music City, and Electronic Arts and Lakeshore Records recently announced a groundbreaking partnership to release official soundtracks for EA games.

Arriving Aug. 10, the first release is Madden NFL 19’s Longshot: Homecoming soundtrack featuring “Finally Here,” an original song by Ruthie Collins (one of CMT’s Next Women of Country) and an original score by the Oscar-nominated composer John Debney. Music fans will recognize Debney’s work in Hollywood films The Greatest Showman, Sin City, The Jungle Book and The Last Temptation of Christ. Both Collins’ “Finally Here” and Debney’s compositions were recorded at Nashville’s Ocean Way recording studio where many stars including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood have recorded.



</noscript> </div>

In addition to releasing new soundtracks for upcoming EA titles, Lakeshore will also release soundtracks from the EA Games catalog, including reissues of out-of-print recordings. EA franchises getting forthcoming soundtracks include Dragon Age, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need For Speed, Command & Conquer, Titanfall, Medal Of Honor and The Sims. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from open.spotify.com



