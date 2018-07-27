Nashville Finale Recap: Season 6, Episode 16: Beyond the Sunset

Can you feel hungover from crying?
Because that’s exactly how we felt this morning after the beautiful tidal wave of emotions that filled last night’s series finale of Nashville. Avery and Juliette decided on their future, Alannah turns the tables on Brad, Scarlett finds love, Daphne finds her place, Deacon reaches the pinnacle moment of his life, and just when you thought you had no tears left…
…RAYNA RETURNS. (In picture-perfect spirit form, of course.)
Here are some of the memorable moments from last night’s final episode of Nashville. Sniffle, sniffle…
One for the Old Guard
Oh hey, Bucky! Thank you for convincing Deacon that he ABSOLUTELY NEEDS TO TOUR RIGHT NOW.
Best Buds
Man, we’re gonna miss this friendship. Way to pull Gunnar into the light, Will.
You Deserve Better
And these two…sigh. It took long enough for Twig and Maddie to match up, but then…
You’re WHAT?!
Meanwhile, Hallie shed some light on Avery’s situation…
Yes, honey, Juliette is pregnant and it is yours.
Hand in Hand
This landed in a good place as well…look at these two.
Keep Your Hands To Yourself
In a far worse place across the state, Alannah has had ENOUGH of Brad…just when you wondered what would happen next…
The Takedown (And Takeover)
Oh Brad, you’ve messed with the wrong bunch.
Shining Star
Spoiler alert: Daphne doesn’t win the title of Nashville’s Next…
We Found Love…
We see you, Scarlett (and her real life hubby Brandon)
…Right Where We Left It (OMG, CONNIE)
THIS. This flashback moment to their wedding night stopped time.
A Life That’s Good
“Son, I know all your songs.” PASS THE TISSUES.
Goodbye, Nashville. We’ll miss you forever and never forget the memories and moments.
