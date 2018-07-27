Nashville Finale Recap: Season 6, Episode 16: Beyond the Sunset

Thanks for the Memories, Nashville.

Can you feel hungover from crying?

Because that’s exactly how we felt this morning after the beautiful tidal wave of emotions that filled last night’s series finale of Nashville. Avery and Juliette decided on their future, Alannah turns the tables on Brad, Scarlett finds love, Daphne finds her place, Deacon reaches the pinnacle moment of his life, and just when you thought you had no tears left…

…RAYNA RETURNS. (In picture-perfect spirit form, of course.)

Here are some of the memorable moments from last night’s final episode of Nashville. Sniffle, sniffle…