Luke Bryan Makes History at Dodger Stadium

Somewhere out there Luke Bryan is probably still beaming over making history at Dodger Stadium over the weekend.

On Saturday (July 28), the Georgia singer became the first country artist to headline and sell out the Major League Baseball stadium when he brought the What Makes You Country Tour to the venerable Los Angeles venue. The night included performances by Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen.

After the show, Bryan posted a picture showing him hugging his sons, Tate and Bo, in front of a packed house full of adoring fans.

“You’ve gotta try to make 50,000 people feel like [they’re in] an intimate setting and an intimate environment,” Bryan told Billboard before the show. “When you’re playing a 15,000-seat amphitheater, everybody’s right in front of you. When I get done with a stadium, I feel like I ran a marathon. There’s no just getting up there and nonchalantly making a stadium show happen. You gotta work hard at it.”

Backstage, the performing rights organization BMI surprised Bryan with not one, but eight Million-Air Awards, an honor presented to songwriters, composers and publishers whose songs accumulate more than one million U.S. broadcast performances.

In Nashville over the weekend, folks on Lower Broadway got a sneak peek at Bryan’s new 32 Bridge Food + Drink bar and restaurant, which is now open for business. The next stadium show on Bryan’s What Makes You Country tour is Saturday (Aug. 4) at Denver’s Sports Authority Field at Mile High.