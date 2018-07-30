Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to Honor Reba McEntire

Fresh off the news that she is a 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree, Reba McEntire will receive the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s inaugural Career Maker Award.

McEntire will receive the award at the 48th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Oct. 28.

The honor is presented to a non-Hall of Fame member whose artistic endeavors have helped songwriters achieve their dreams of induction into the Hall of Fame. McEntire has recorded some 80 songs, including 33 singles, written or co-written by more than 40 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees.

“I love to record,” McEntire says in a release. “Being in the studio is so creative and so much fun and very rewarding. That process starts with the songwriters and publishers sending me songs to listen to.



"Over my recording career, I have listened to thousands of songs written by incredibly gifted people. The songwriters in this community have never let me down, and have always shared their very best songs with me, which I appreciate more than they know." "Reba is a songwriter's best friend," says Pat Alger, chair of the organization's board of directors. "Once she chooses your song and puts her inimitable stamp on it, you begin to understand why you became a songwriter in the first place. She is indisputably a great singer who continues to transform a diverse catalog of songs into works of art of the highest order. Simply put, when Reba sings your song, it's not likely to get any better than that." Tickets for the Hall of Fame Gala are $250 each, and proceeds benefit the nonprofit Nashville Songwriters Foundation, the Hall of Fame's operating organization. Select seating is available to the public and may be purchased via email or by phone at 615-460-6556. hoftix@nashvillesongwritersfoundation.com




