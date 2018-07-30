Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame to Honor Reba McEntire

Fresh off the news that she is a 2018 Kennedy Center Honoree, Reba McEntire will receive the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame’s inaugural Career Maker Award.
McEntire will receive the award at the 48th Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Oct. 28.
The honor is presented to a non-Hall of Fame member whose artistic endeavors have helped songwriters achieve their dreams of induction into the Hall of Fame. McEntire has recorded some 80 songs, including 33 singles, written or co-written by more than 40 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees.
“I love to record,” McEntire says in a release. “Being in the studio is so creative and so much fun and very rewarding. That process starts with the songwriters and publishers sending me songs to listen to.