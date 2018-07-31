Music

Jordan Davis Celebrates “Singles You Up” with Co-Writers

Song’s Producer, Paul DiGiovanni, Also Honored
by 1h ago

“There’s no better way to take the pressure off than have your boss say, ‘Even if you screw up, it’s still a No. 1.”

So said an elated but wary Jordan Davis when he took the stage Monday afternoon (July 30) to render an acoustic version of his first No. 1 song, “Singles You Up.” To the delight of all, he didn’t screw up.

Flanking Davis at the Fat Bottom Brewery performance hall in West Nashville — and chiming in on the vocals — were his co-writers on the song, Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach.

Hundreds of Music Row worker bees congregated for the high-spirited event, and most of them dutifully shouted out “baby” and “crazy” whenever those keystone words came up in the song.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.