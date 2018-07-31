Jordan Davis Celebrates “Singles You Up” with Co-Writers

“There’s no better way to take the pressure off than have your boss say, ‘Even if you screw up, it’s still a No. 1.”

So said an elated but wary Jordan Davis when he took the stage Monday afternoon (July 30) to render an acoustic version of his first No. 1 song, “Singles You Up.” To the delight of all, he didn’t screw up.

Flanking Davis at the Fat Bottom Brewery performance hall in West Nashville — and chiming in on the vocals — were his co-writers on the song, Steven Dale Jones and Justin Ebach.

Hundreds of Music Row worker bees congregated for the high-spirited event, and most of them dutifully shouted out “baby” and “crazy” whenever those keystone words came up in the song.



</noscript> </div>

After the opening song was finished, the party’s sponsors — the performance rights organizations ASCAP and SESAC — got down to the business of handing out praise and awards. Davis and Jones are ASCAP affiliates. Ebach is with SESAC. According to a huge sign projected on the wall above and to the right of the stage, “Singles You Up” has been certified platinum (for a million sales) and has racked up “over 200 million streams.” In addition to the three writers, Davis’ producer, Paul DiGiovanni was also honored. “Singles You Up” is his first No. 1 as a producer. Jones, the winner of eight ASCAP trophies for most-played songs, is best known for authoring such hits as Diamond Rio’s “One More Day” and Mindy McCready’s “Ten Thousand Angels.” Ebach’s credits include Brett Young’s “Sleep Without You.” “It’s really fun to break a new artist,” Universal Music’s Mike Dungan told the crowd before citing an array of Davis’ music and personal virtues. Davis is signed to MCA Records, a Universal label. Thanking Dungan for his vote of confidence in signing him, Davis responded, “There’s no way in hell I’d have given myself a [record] deal two years ago.” Once the stage had been piled high with plaques from his record label, publishers and various other well-wishers, Davis concluded the ceremonies by thanking — by name — the dozens of people who had helped him achieve his present prominence, high among them his dad “for playing those John Prine and Kris Kristofferson records.” Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com. Embedded from www.youtube.com



