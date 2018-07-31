Music Jake Owen’s Cinches Seventh No. 1 with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” Lori McKenna’s The Tree Is Week’s Only New Album by Edward Morris 31m ago Light up those cherry bombs and Roman candles left over from your Fourth of July bacchanal and help Jake Owen revel in having this week’s most-played song, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” The song is Owen’s seventh No. 1 by Billboard’s measurement. It spent 22 weeks climbing to its present eminence. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Not much else is happening. In fact, if truth be told, the remainder of this week’s charts is written in molasses, with only one new album and one new song oozing in. These newcomers are Lori McKenna’s The Tree, which debuts at No. 39, and Jon Pardi’s “Night Shift,” arriving at No. 54. Returning to play are three albums — Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (back at No. 35), Whiskey Myers’ Mud (No. 47) and Brooks & Dunn’s The Greatest Hits Collection (No. 49) — and two songs — Blake Shelton’s “Turnin’ Me On” (No. 51) and Stephanie Quayle’s “Selfish” (No. 60). The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller. Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along” (last week’s No. 1), Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” Keith Urban’s “Coming Home,” featuring Julia Michaels, and Brett Young’s “Mercy.” Any questions? Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.