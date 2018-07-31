Music

Jake Owen’s Cinches Seventh No. 1 with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”

Lori McKenna’s The Tree Is Week’s Only New Album
by 31m ago

Light up those cherry bombs and Roman candles left over from your Fourth of July bacchanal and help Jake Owen revel in having this week’s most-played song, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”

The song is Owen’s seventh No. 1 by Billboard’s measurement. It spent 22 weeks climbing to its present eminence.

