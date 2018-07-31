Jake Owen’s Cinches Seventh No. 1 with “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)”

</noscript> </div>

Returning to play are three albums — Elvis Presley’s Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (back at No. 35), Whiskey Myers’ Mud (No. 47) and Brooks & Dunn’s The Greatest Hits Collection (No. 49) — and two songs — Blake Shelton’s “Turnin’ Me On” (No. 51) and Stephanie Quayle’s “Selfish” (No. 60).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Kenny Chesney’s “Get Along” (last week’s No. 1), Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” Keith Urban’s “Coming Home,” featuring Julia Michaels, and Brett Young’s “Mercy.”

