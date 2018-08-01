CMT Artist Discovery Adds Four Rising Musicians

The battle between good and evil, a love that lasts a lifetime, a repeat offender with an ex and the ideal dive bar … they all exist in the catchy new songs by the latest round of artists joining CMT’s Artist Discovery program.
Brinley Addington
Hometown: Kingsport, Tenn.
When it comes to dives, it doesn’t take much to make Addington happy in his latest song, “No Thanks.” All he needs is a place with good people, cheap beer and bright neon (which made Nashville’s Springwater bar the perfect setting for the song’s official video). Set the list to an infectious groove, and the result is solid country gold. “I’m not the kind of artist that has to have his name on every song on his album,” Addington tells CMT.com. “‘No Thanks’ is a great example of the reason why. It was written by my friends Ryan Beaver, Brett Tyler and Will Weatherly, and the first time I heard it, I loved it. It felt so much like my personality, and how I’d say things if I happened to be in a bar I didn’t want to be in. It’s a lot of fun live, and I’m just grateful to be the one who gets to sing it.” “No Thanks” is from Addington’s Songs from a Bar EP.
Eric Dodd
Hometown: Greensboro, Ga.
No one should settle for anything less than the love in Dodd’s “The Reason.” Co-written with Michael Whitworth and Dodd’s producer Dan Fernandez, it paints the perfect picture of what happens to a someone when the gives their heart to another forever. Shot on a picturesque farm in Brentwood, Tenn., the video is as emotional as the love within the song. “I had recently gotten engaged, so a lot of what I was writing at that time was just very positive emotional and powerful,” Dodd says. “Michael had been married a few years, and so we were talking about how we felt leading up to a wedding. Dan came up with this guitar part you hear in the intro, and that just set the vibe.” Dodd’s wife Anna makes her music video debut in “The Reason.”
Harper Grae
Hometown: Reeltown, Ala.
Grae is an old soul that exudes a style and class that typify the iconic storytellers who came before her. Her point of view is a gift, which is exhibited in her fiery new song “Bloodline.” “This song came about soon after the passing of my mother,” she tells CMT.com. “I wanted to articulate my grieving process through song and music videos. ‘Bloodline’ is all about that inner struggle of good vs. evil and poses the question, ‘Does the Apple fall far from the tree?’” “Bloodline” is the first of a four-song/video releases from her Buck Moon Medleys.
Lena Stone
Hometown: Carlisle, Ma.
Getting over an ex can be hard. The pull to a former flame can be too much to resist. That’s the underlying message in this brooding new track from Song Suffragette Lena Stone. “I wrote ‘Running Out Of Red Lights’ with my producer, Adam Wood, about that moment when you’re on your way to your ex’s place late at night. You know you shouldn’t be going there, but you keep hitting green lights and don’t have a moment to slow down and re-think what you’re doing.”