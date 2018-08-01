CMT Artist Discovery Adds Four Rising Musicians

The battle between good and evil, a love that lasts a lifetime, a repeat offender with an ex and the ideal dive bar … they all exist in the catchy new songs by the latest round of artists joining CMT’s Artist Discovery program.

Brinley Addington

Hometown: Kingsport, Tenn.

When it comes to dives, it doesn’t take much to make Addington happy in his latest song, “No Thanks.” All he needs is a place with good people, cheap beer and bright neon (which made Nashville’s Springwater bar the perfect setting for the song’s official video). Set the list to an infectious groove, and the result is solid country gold. “I’m not the kind of artist that has to have his name on every song on his album,” Addington tells CMT.com. “‘No Thanks’ is a great example of the reason why. It was written by my friends Ryan Beaver, Brett Tyler and Will Weatherly, and the first time I heard it, I loved it. It felt so much like my personality, and how I’d say things if I happened to be in a bar I didn’t want to be in. It’s a lot of fun live, and I’m just grateful to be the one who gets to sing it.” “No Thanks” is from Addington’s Songs from a Bar EP.

Eric Dodd