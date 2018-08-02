Vince Gill Details Tour After His Eagles Run

After filling in for the late Glenn Frey on the Eagles’ 2018 tour, Vince Gill will resume touring as a solo act through November. His 2018 dates continue with a performance tonight (Aug. 2) at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
The Eagles’ tour wraps on Oct. 20 with two performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9-10.
Gill’s shows will feature by world-class players including bassist Glenn Worf, drummer/vocalist Billy Thomas, keys player John Jarvis, guitarist/vocalist Jeff White, guitarist Tom Bukovac, guitarist/vocalist Jedd Hughes, vocalist Wendy Moten and steel player Paul Franklin.
Musically sacred places on the schedule include the Surf Ballroom where Buddy Holly played his last gig and the Oklahoma City Civic Center, Gill’s hometown venue where he was once booed off the stage when he played in the bluegrass band Mountain Smoke in an opening gig for KISS.
The Amy Grant & Vince Gill Christmas at the Ryman shows begin Nov. 28 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Here is a complete list of Gill’s 2018 dates:
Aug. 2: Detroit Lakes, MN/WE Fest
Aug. 3: Bayfield, WI/Big Top Chautauqua
Aug. 4: Clear Lake, IA/Surf Ballroom
Aug. 5: Madison, WI/The Orpheum Theater
Aug. 6: Grand Rapids, MI/Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
Aug. 10: Roanoke, VA/Berglund Performing Arts Center
Aug. 11: Selbyville, DE/The Freeman Stage
Aug. 12: Richmond, VA/Carpenter Theatre
Aug. 13: Kettering, OH/Fraze Pavilion
Aug. 16: Tulsa, OK/Paradise Cove
Aug. 18: Oklahoma City, OK/Civic Center Music Hall
Aug. 19: Salina, KS/Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Sept. 26: Greenville, SC/Peace Center for the Performing Arts
Sept. 27: Cary, NC/Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Sept. 28: Bloomsburg, PA/Bloomsburg Fair
Sept. 29: Ashland, KY/Paramount Arts Center
Nov. 3: Atlanta, GA/Fox Theatre
Nov. 4: Mobile, AL/Saenger Theatre
Nov. 7: Charlotte, NC/Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 8: North Charleston, SC/North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Nov. 9: Pompano Beach, FL/Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Nov. 10: Orlando, FL/Dr. Phillips Center-Walt Disney Theater
Nov. 11: St. Augustine, FL/The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Nov. 12: Clearwater, FL/Ruth Eckerd Hall
Nov. 15: Birmingham, AL/The Alabama Theatre
Nov. 16: St. Louis, MO/Peabody Opera House
Nov. 17: Indianapolis, IN/Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Nov. 18: Danville, KY/Norton Center for the Arts