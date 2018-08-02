Vince Gill Details Tour After His Eagles Run

After filling in for the late Glenn Frey on the Eagles’ 2018 tour, Vince Gill will resume touring as a solo act through November. His 2018 dates continue with a performance tonight (Aug. 2) at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

The Eagles’ tour wraps on Oct. 20 with two performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9-10.

Gill’s shows will feature by world-class players including bassist Glenn Worf, drummer/vocalist Billy Thomas, keys player John Jarvis, guitarist/vocalist Jeff White, guitarist Tom Bukovac, guitarist/vocalist Jedd Hughes, vocalist Wendy Moten and steel player Paul Franklin.

Musically sacred places on the schedule include the Surf Ballroom where Buddy Holly played his last gig and the Oklahoma City Civic Center, Gill’s hometown venue where he was once booed off the stage when he played in the bluegrass band Mountain Smoke in an opening gig for KISS.

The Amy Grant & Vince Gill Christmas at the Ryman shows begin Nov. 28 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Here is a complete list of Gill’s 2018 dates:

Aug. 2: Detroit Lakes, MN/WE Fest

Aug. 3: Bayfield, WI/Big Top Chautauqua

Aug. 4: Clear Lake, IA/Surf Ballroom

Aug. 5: Madison, WI/The Orpheum Theater

Aug. 6: Grand Rapids, MI/Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

Aug. 10: Roanoke, VA/Berglund Performing Arts Center

Aug. 11: Selbyville, DE/The Freeman Stage

Aug. 12: Richmond, VA/Carpenter Theatre

Aug. 13: Kettering, OH/Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 16: Tulsa, OK/Paradise Cove

Aug. 18: Oklahoma City, OK/Civic Center Music Hall

Aug. 19: Salina, KS/Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Sept. 26: Greenville, SC/Peace Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 27: Cary, NC/Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Sept. 28: Bloomsburg, PA/Bloomsburg Fair

Sept. 29: Ashland, KY/Paramount Arts Center

Nov. 3: Atlanta, GA/Fox Theatre

Nov. 4: Mobile, AL/Saenger Theatre

Nov. 7: Charlotte, NC/Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 8: North Charleston, SC/North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Nov. 9: Pompano Beach, FL/Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 10: Orlando, FL/Dr. Phillips Center-Walt Disney Theater

Nov. 11: St. Augustine, FL/The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 12: Clearwater, FL/Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov. 15: Birmingham, AL/The Alabama Theatre

Nov. 16: St. Louis, MO/Peabody Opera House

Nov. 17: Indianapolis, IN/Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 18: Danville, KY/Norton Center for the Arts