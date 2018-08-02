The Wild Story Behind The Even Wilder Bach Weekend

What’s that famous song lyric — “While you see a chance, take it?”

That’s exactly what Bach Weekend CEO Robbie Goldsmith did back in 2013.

Stuck in an unfulfilling corporate job and overwhelmed by the void he saw in the Nashville marketplace for a legitimate bachelor(ette) party planning venture, Goldsmith threw caution to the wind, left his fancy-pants job and began to hustle.

And that’s how his company Bach Weekend was born, a one-stop shop designed to personally and perfectly craft the bachelor and/or bachelorette party of your wildest imaginations and dreams.

“I would go downtown on the weekends, and we’d see all these bachelorette parties and they would come up to me and my ex and be like, ‘Hey where do we go? Where do we hang out?’” he told CMT.com. “At this point, I was like, ‘Why is no one doing this?!”

Frederick Breedon IV

Very good question, buddy. As we’ve told you before, Nashville is the No. 1 destination in America for bachelorette parties, so someone absolutely needed to step up.

“I started doing some research and realized that there was no one doing this,” he continued. “And I’d always wanted to be an entrepreneur. It all started from there.”

It was a slow but steady climb for Goldsmith at first that began with a dear friend.

“Our first weekend was me inviting a friend’s wife to have her bachelorette party in Nashville, I literally paid for the whole thing. I just wanted to learn. Show me what works, what helps, what’s good, and that’s how it all started. Five years later, it’s absolutely crazy.”

Crazy good, but not without its challenges, he revealed.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com "We're a different concept. Many people don't quite understand what we do," he admitted. "When we started we had a concierge service, and when you do that you have to meet everyone's expectations and that's the hardest part. How do you make sure everyone has an amazing weekend? We've gone through multiple renditions of the company to land where we are now. And every time we've learned something and improved." A large part of that growth is learning to be hands-on when you need to be and learning to let go and put your hands up when need be. As the season progresses, we'll see firsthand just how out of hand some of these partygoers get. "It gets interesting for sure," manager and party-planner Nicole Pancotto said. "But at the end of the day, we also have to remember that we are running a business and that we have things to uphold, as well. Typically, we try to get them right where they need to be and then we back off, 'See you tomorrow, go to bed, have a good night,'" she said with a laugh. Go nuts, get wild, but just know, budding-bachelors and bachelorettes, that there are some things that are absolutely off-limits no matter how fun they may seem to you and your crew. Pancotto recalled one of the more questionable (and illicit) requests they've ever received that involved let's just say some illegal substances and tom-foolery, which she quickly shut down with this statement: "No sir, we don't do that. Get out of here. It's not okay." So, get crazy, but don't lose your mind and all your morals. That's just good life advice anyway, right? See the crew and "baches" of Bach Weekend throw down in the most epic parties when Bachelorette Weekend officially premieres tonight (Aug. 2) at 11 p.m. ET. Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.




