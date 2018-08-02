Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley Will Host 52nd Annual CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will co-host the 52nd annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 14. This marks the dynamic duo’s 11th time to host the event.

Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland will help reveal the final nominees live from Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant and bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway on Aug. 28. The nominations will broadcast live on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Additionally, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett will host the 2018 CMA Fest concert special on Aug. 8 on ABC. The three-hour broadcast will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Old Dominion, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Underwood, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

Special guest collaborations will include Lauren Alaina with Brown; Julia Michaels with Urban; Morgan Wallen with Florida Georgia Line; and Dwight Yoakam with Bentley. Brown, Combs, Midland, Michaels, Pardi, Pearce and Wallen will make their debut on the CMA Fest special.








