Carrie Underwood: New Music Is “Much More Me”

Carrie Underwood’s debut was about 13 years and five albums ago. And when she released Some Hearts, then Carnival Ride, then Play On, then Blown Away, then Storyteller, I always thought the music was so her. But now, on the verge of releasing her sixth studio album Cry Pretty, Underwood told Redbook magazine that the upcoming music is “much more me.”

“I had time and space and creative license in a way I haven’t before,” Underwood said of her role as co-producer. “I got to do the dirty work.”

Saying she spent a lot of time in 2017 doing some soul-searching and recovering from a fall outside her Nashville home, she shared that life has its ups and downs, and she had had more downs than ups last year.

The result is “Cry Pretty” — the title track from the next collection of songs — and Underwood told Redbook what it is that moves her to tears: “I get teary in church a lot because I’m moved by the message — but I never remember to bring tissues! Rarely do I cry out of frustration. I cry happy tears more than I cry sad tears,” she said.

After the new music comes out on Sept. 14, Underwood will continue to look ahead. "I love going on the road and putting together shows I'm proud of, but I don't know where I'll be in 10 years. I don't know where I'll be next week," she said. "By the grace of God, I'm just lucky enough to live another day, and that's good by me."




