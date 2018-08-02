Little Big Town Seeks Missing Trailer

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook are on the lookout for a missing trailer.

No dates have been affected on the Bandwagon Tour, but the backstage vibe will be a little less fun until their trailer is recovered. That’s because it was full of the necessary accessories for a backyard blowout … for kids.

The band posted about the incident while the Bandwagon tour was in Orange Beach, Ala., Jimi Westbrook’s home state.

No one knows what the thieves were after, but if they could return the goods, the Little Big Town kids would appreciate it. Who takes a kiddie pool away from a baby?

The Bandwagon tour with LBT and Miranda Lambert continues Friday (Aug. 3) in Tampa, Fla.

</noscript> </div> Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.



