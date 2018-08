We can’t remember the last time we laughed and “woo’d” so loudly as we did during last night’s series premiere of Bachelorette Weekend.

Last night we met Pepper and her best girlfriends, who came to Nashville for an epic 80s-themed party that definitely went to the next level.

P.S. Kathy just became our new spirit animal.

All-new episodes of Bachelorette Weekend air Thursday nights at 11 PM Eastern on CMT. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #BWCMT.