Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It’s funny how one pop song at a country music fest can make the crowd go bananas. That’s just one of the things that went down over the weekend.

Gwen Stefani made a surprise “Hollaback Girl” appearance during Blake Shelton’s otherwise very country Watershed show and his fans went crazy for her.

Elsewhere Jake Owen celebrated his twin brother, Toby Keith celebrated #InternationalBeerDay, and Kelsea Ballerini celebrated Stevie Nicks.

Plus, Lee Brice was part of a football Hall of Fame induction, Thomas Rhett had a shout-out for his band of brothers, Brett Eldredge was the Rafiki to Edgar’s Simba, Kacey Musgraves opined on why women are treated so unfairly by country radio, Morgan Evans FaceTimed his 90-years-young grandfather, Chris Young sweat it out, Maren Morris laughed off her own drunk Dirty Dancing story, and Miranda Lambert captured her Sunday-morning-coming-down moment.

“And so we are all connected in the great circle of life” pic.twitter.com/Pzny15EvwV — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) August 4, 2018

..because I don’t have a ding-a-ling. (Just a figurative one.) https://t.co/GnWLxSpY84 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 5, 2018

Grandpa turned 90 yesterday!!! This is us on FaceTime 5mins after I walked off stage … Wish I could’ve been there for the party! He loves country music, especially @coleswindell ha! In November these two will have been married 65 years!!! #90yearsyoung #actualrelationshipgoals pic.twitter.com/5eBpEuy79h — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) August 5, 2018

I can’t believe they aired this story but I’ll own it. #iHeartCountryFest pic.twitter.com/RfCReyKDYD — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 6, 2018