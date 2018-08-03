Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 1h ago

It’s funny how one pop song at a country music fest can make the crowd go bananas. That’s just one of the things that went down over the weekend.

Gwen Stefani made a surprise “Hollaback Girl” appearance during Blake Shelton’s otherwise very country Watershed show and his fans went crazy for her.

Elsewhere Jake Owen celebrated his twin brother, Toby Keith celebrated #InternationalBeerDay, and Kelsea Ballerini celebrated Stevie Nicks.

Plus, Lee Brice was part of a football Hall of Fame induction, Thomas Rhett had a shout-out for his band of brothers, Brett Eldredge was the Rafiki to Edgar’s Simba, Kacey Musgraves opined on why women are treated so unfairly by country radio, Morgan Evans FaceTimed his 90-years-young grandfather, Chris Young sweat it out, Maren Morris laughed off her own drunk Dirty Dancing story, and Miranda Lambert captured her Sunday-morning-coming-down moment.

So about last night… @gwenstefani @blakeshelton

A post shared by Watershed Festival (@watershedfestival) on

Workin out in the truck today (spoiler alert: it’s hot )

A post shared by Chris Young (@chrisyoungmusic) on

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.