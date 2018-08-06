CMT Headliners Launches with Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean’s relationship with CMT runs deep.

His history with the network includes two CMT On Tour runs, a 2009 CMT Crossroads with Bryan Adams and two CMT Music Awards, making him the perfect artist to launch CMT Radio’s all-new Facebook Live event, CMT Headliners with Cody Alan.

The new Q&A event gives fans an inside look at how some of country music’s most influential artists rise to the top. The inaugural CMT Headliners with Cody Alan will webcast live from Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville on CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan’s Facebook page on Thursday (Aug. 9). The specific start time will be announced closer to the event via CMT’s website.

Submit questions and join the conversation by using the hashtag #CMTHeadliners on social media for a chance to have Alan ask Aldean your question on Thursday (Aug. 9).

