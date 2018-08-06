Carrie Underwood: “I’m Just Trying to Raise My Son and Live My Life.”

What May Be Down the Road for Her Family

I saw a tabloid magazine at the grocery store this morning that claimed that Carrie Underwood is currently three months pregnant with twin girls (When a magazine cites “a source close to the couple” or “an industry insider,” I’m always very suspicious.).

Fortunately, I have the new issue of Redbook that has Underwood’s real story; the one that is zero percent gossip. And it is this: Underwood might have more kids, and/or she might adopt, but no matter what, she’s very serious about helping as many children as she can.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," Underwood told the magazine. "We always talk about adoption and doing it when our child or our children are a little older. "In the meantime, we're lucky to be part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible," she said. Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have always been charitable, donating their time, talent and funds to various organizations, and they've been especially supportive of Danita's Children , a group that's committed to caring for orphans and impoverished children in Haiti. When the Q&A turned to Underwood's recent fall and the slight scar she was left with, she said that she tries not to worry about all the theories being bounced around. Was it a publicity stunt? Did she have some kind of plastic surgery? Her own mother will show her the gossip in magazines and online, and Underwood reiterates that it does not bother her. "I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care,'" she said. "'I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"




