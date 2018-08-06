Third-Grade Teacher Makes Keith Urban Prove Himself

Third-grade teachers do not tolerate dishonesty. They just don’t. So when Ruth Reed — a New Jersey school teacher — had a run-in with Keith Urban at a convenience store, he said he was indeed Keith Urban. But she didn’t believe him until he told her to ask his bodyguard.

Here’s how it all happened when Urban was in New Jersey on Friday (Aug. 3) for a show at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion.

He went into a WAWA for snacks and didn’t have enough cash to pay for it. That’s where Reed came in.

“For three years I have made a resolution to once a week treat someone at WAWA. Occasionally it happens more than once a week. Last night at trivia, Richard, Mike, Shana, Hayley, and Tim gave me the extra [cash] to use at Wawa,” Reed explained on social media. “This man was short a few dollars, he asked a lady with him if she had money.”

Keep in mind, this was before Reed figured out who Urban was. To her, he was just a guy who couldn’t afford his WAWA snacks.

“I jumped in and said I would pay and explained why. He thanked me and asked my name. I asked him his, and he told me it was Keith. I said that he did look like Keith Urban, he said he was. I didn’t believe him, I asked where Nicole was and who was the lady,” she said, basically calling out this Urban doppelgänger for trying to steal the country star’s identity. “He finally said that I could ask his bodyguard.

“It was then that I realized what an idiot I was. He graciously allowed me to get my picture taken with them. Another Ruth Reed moment!”

One of Reed’s former students, Olivia Rose Prouse, shared the story on social media so that fans outside of New Jersey could get a glimpse into her former teacher’s everyday life, doing everyday things like being there for someone without enough cash in the check-out line.

But for the Grace of God go I, Urban must’ve been born a lucky guy.



