Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor Collaborate on CMT Crossroads

The Nashville music community has a unique way of connecting two music creators who may have never had an opportunity to work together in the first place.

Nashville is the heart of the creative relationship that Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor share, making them the ideal pairing for the next CMT Crossroads. Their hour-long concert special taped earlier this year at Liberty Hall in Franklin, Tenn. and premieres Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

The two first connected at a CMA Awards after-party in 2014 when Eldredge won new artist of the year and Trainor sang “All About That Bass” with Miranda Lambert. That night was a family affair, and they had a dance party with Trainor’s father until 4 a.m. With powerful voices that embrace throwback soul and big band jazz, they’ve basically been friends and musical soul mates ever since.

“Brett and I have known each other for a few years now, and I am such a fan of not only Brett’s music but him as a person,” Trainor says in a release. “We first worked together on the song ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ for his Christmas album, so I was thrilled to collaborate with him again on CMT Crossroads. He’s a superstar, and I was star-struck during the whole performance!’’

“I just love Meghan’s sound — she’s got a funky, swaggy thing to her music that no one else is doing,” Eldredge adds. “She’s one-of-a-kind, and I’m excited to perform with her again, this time on Crossroads. We’re going to make everybody feel alive. We’re going to make them feel it in their hearts and their souls. We’re going to bring big vocals and magic moments.”

Eldredge and Trainor’s Crossroads will feature Trainor’s breakout hit “All About That Bass,” “No Excuses” and current single “Let You Be Right,” from her upcoming album, Treat Myself.

The two friends also collaborate on Eldredge’s “Drunk on Your Love,” “Wanna Be That Song,” “Haven’t Met You” and the classic Kenny Rodgers and Dolly Parton duet, “Islands in the Stream.”

CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; and Smokey Robinson and Cam.