And They Like Their Dance Halls Texas-Style

Obviously, the guys in Midland are biased.

They are from Texas, they played some of their very first gigs there, and it’s where they’ve shot some videos. So when they told Uproxx their picks for the country’s best honky-tonks, it was no surprise that the overwhelming majority of their favorites were in the Lone Star State.



The band has a list of the nine best, and the breakdown is five in Texas, two in California and one each in Wyoming and Colorado.

In other words, no bars in Nashville made the list.

But whatever. Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson are certainly entitled to their opinions. And what I do like about their list is that it sounds like they’re opining about these spots as both country artists and as country fans.

Midland’s picks:

Poodie’s Roadhouse

Driftwood, Texas

Billy Bob’s

Ft. Worth, Texas

(The setting for Midland’s latest video “Burn Out.”)

Broken Spoke

Austin, Texas

Luckenbach

Luckenbach, Texas

Gruene Hall

Gruene, Texas

Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace

Bakersfield, California

The Troubadour

West Hollywood, California

Million Dollar Cowboy Bar

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Grizzly Rose

Denver, Colorado