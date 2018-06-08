Music

PHOTOS: Best “Shedder” Moments at Watershed

Idyllic Country Fest Returns to the Gorge on Aug. 2-4, 2019
Those who attend the Watershed Music and Camping Festival year after year not only get world-class country music. They also get concert photos that will make any follower online all shades of social media jealous.

Over the weekend, the 2018 headliners Brantley Gilbert, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton played to sold-out crowds of 25,000 “shedders” at the idyllic Gorge Amphitheatre overlooking the Columbia River in Quincy, Washington.

The music was a mix of country hit-makers from the ‘90s, 2000s and today with performances by Clint Black, Big & Rich, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Cassadee Pope and Granger Smith.

The Watershed Music and Camping Festival returns to the Gorge on Aug. 2-4, 2019.

Enjoy the best live shots from the 2018 festival:

  1. Brad Paisley

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  2. Brantly Gilbert

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  3. Big and Rich

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage
    Suzi Pratt/WireImage
    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  4. RaeLynn

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  5. Brett Young

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  6. Granger Smith

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  7. Dustin Lynch

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage
    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  8. Clint Black

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  9. LOCASH

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images
    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  10. Chris Lane

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  11. Mitchell Tenpenny

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  12. Jillian Jacqueline

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  13. Morgan Evans

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  14. Filmore

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  15. Drew Baldridge

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  16. The Steel Woods

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  17. Dylan Schneider

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  18. Meghan Patrick

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images
    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  19. Austin Burke

    Suzi Pratt/WireImage

  20. Brown and Gray

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

  21. Riley Green

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images
Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.