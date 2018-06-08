PHOTOS: Best “Shedder” Moments at Watershed

Those who attend the Watershed Music and Camping Festival year after year not only get world-class country music. They also get concert photos that will make any follower online all shades of social media jealous.
Over the weekend, the 2018 headliners Brantley Gilbert, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton played to sold-out crowds of 25,000 “shedders” at the idyllic Gorge Amphitheatre overlooking the Columbia River in Quincy, Washington.
The music was a mix of country hit-makers from the ‘90s, 2000s and today with performances by Clint Black, Big & Rich, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Cassadee Pope and Granger Smith.
The Watershed Music and Camping Festival returns to the Gorge on Aug. 2-4, 2019.
Enjoy the best live shots from the 2018 festival:
-
Brad PaisleySuzi Pratt/WireImage
-
Brantly GilbertSuzi Pratt/WireImageMat Hayward/Getty ImagesMat Hayward/Getty Images
Big and RichSuzi Pratt/WireImageSuzi Pratt/WireImageSuzi Pratt/WireImage
RaeLynnSuzi Pratt/WireImageMat Hayward/Getty Images
Brett YoungSuzi Pratt/WireImage
Granger SmithSuzi Pratt/WireImage
Dustin LynchSuzi Pratt/WireImageSuzi Pratt/WireImage
Clint BlackSuzi Pratt/WireImageMat Hayward/Getty Images
LOCASHMat Hayward/Getty ImagesMat Hayward/Getty ImagesMat Hayward/Getty ImagesMat Hayward/Getty Images
Chris LaneMat Hayward/Getty Images
Mitchell TenpennyMat Hayward/Getty Images
Jillian JacquelineSuzi Pratt/WireImage
Morgan EvansMat Hayward/Getty Images
FilmoreMat Hayward/Getty Images
Drew BaldridgeSuzi Pratt/WireImage
The Steel WoodsSuzi Pratt/WireImage
Dylan SchneiderMat Hayward/Getty Images
Meghan PatrickMat Hayward/Getty ImagesSuzi Pratt/WireImage
Austin BurkeSuzi Pratt/WireImage
Brown and GrayMat Hayward/Getty Images
Riley GreenMat Hayward/Getty Images
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
© 2018 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
-