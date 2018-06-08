PHOTOS: Best “Shedder” Moments at Watershed

Idyllic Country Fest Returns to the Gorge on Aug. 2-4, 2019

Those who attend the Watershed Music and Camping Festival year after year not only get world-class country music. They also get concert photos that will make any follower online all shades of social media jealous.

Over the weekend, the 2018 headliners Brantley Gilbert, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton played to sold-out crowds of 25,000 “shedders” at the idyllic Gorge Amphitheatre overlooking the Columbia River in Quincy, Washington.

The music was a mix of country hit-makers from the ‘90s, 2000s and today with performances by Clint Black, Big & Rich, RaeLynn, Jillian Jacqueline, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Cassadee Pope and Granger Smith.

The Watershed Music and Camping Festival returns to the Gorge on Aug. 2-4, 2019.

Enjoy the best live shots from the 2018 festival: