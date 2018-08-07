Music

Kenny Chesney, Brett Young Reign on Albums, Singles Chart

Danielle Bradbery’s “Goodbye Summer” Is Highest Debuting Song
Kenny Chesney debuts at the top of Billboard’s country albums chart this week with Songs for the Saints. It’s his 12th studio album to reach this pinnacle — and his 16th if you count in his greatest-hits compilations.

Songs for the Saints bows at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 all-genres chart.

