Kenny Chesney, Brett Young Reign on Albums, Singles Chart

The No. 3 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You, Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town and Dan + Shay.

Trooping in directly behind Young’s “Mercy” in the Top 5 songs array are Chesney’s “Get Along,” Keith Urban’s “Coming Home,” featuring Julia Michaels, Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” and Aldean’s “Drowns the Whiskey,” featuring Miranda Lambert.

Jake Owen’s “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” last week’s No. 1 slips to No. 12.

Last week, I ended this column by asking, “Any questions?”

“Yes,” a reader responded. “Where are the women?”

The answer is not a happy one: They’re mostly missing.

Among the Top 50 country albums this week, only seven are by women. And it’s not much sunnier within the Top 60 airplay rankings — just seven songs by women as principal artists and five more with women “featured” as secondary artists.

To whom does this imbalance matter? Obviously, to the women singers and songwriters who seek to be heard and to earn a living from their art. But do buyers and listeners care if the voices and personalities that entertain them mirror the gender makeup of the population? If so, how can they most effectively assert their preferences and discontents?

Damned if I know. What do you think?