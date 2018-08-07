Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Inductees

There’s a famous saying in Nashville — “It all begins with a song.”

And to be a part of some of the greatest songs in the history of country music? Well, that’s an honor worth recognizing for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, which just revealed its 2018 Inductees.

On the list this year are country superstars Ronnie Dunn and K.T. Oslin, along with songsmiths Byron Hill, Wayne Kirkpatrick and Joe Melson.

Dunn will be inducted in this year’s songwriter/artist category, with Oslin going in as the veteran songwriter/artist. Hill and Kirkpatrick will be honored in the songwriter category while Melson will represent the veteran songwriter category.

For Hall of Fame member and chairman Pat Alger, it’s a momentous day and honor, because though the musical trends may change with the seasons, the style of heartfelt and beautifully crafted songs is eternal.

“For us, it always comes down to great songs and legendary songwriters, the bedrock of the town that continues to be hailed as Music City,” Alger said in a statement. “This year’s nominees for Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame were inspiring and impressive as always, each one deserving recognition for the impact they made.”

Hill’s songwriting credits include Johnny Lee’s Pickin’ Up Strangers,” George Strait’s “Fool Hearted Memory” and Gary Allan’s “Nothing On But The Radio.” Kirkpatrick is known for the Grammy-winning Eric Clapton anthem “Change The World,” in addition to Little Big Town’s “Little White Church” and the smash Broadway musical, Something Rotten!, Melson is a co-writer on Roy Orbison’s iconic hits “Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel),” “Crying” and “Blue Bayou,” the latter of which was also a signature hit for Linda Ronstadt.

