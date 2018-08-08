Carrie Underwood Is, In Fact, Pregnant

Early on Wednesday (Aug. 8) morning, Carrie Underwood tweeted a video sharing the news about her Cry Pretty 360 tour.

But first, the baby.

Her tweet kind of gave that big little news away when she used words like “Ooh baby” and “bundle.”

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

But while the video starts off with details about the tour, which will kick off in North Carolina in May 2019, about halfway through the video Underwood says that fans may be asking, “Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?”

The camera pulls back to reveal balloons spelling out BABY above Underwood.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” she says.

Earlier this week, as rumors were circulating that Underwood may be pregnant, we reported that until she announced it herself, it wasn’t true. And no that she has corroborated the news, we’re over the moon, too.

Ticket presales begin next Monday (Aug. 13).