Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour Will Hit 55 Cities

Granted, the world has to wait nine more months for Carrie Underwood’s tour to begin. But then once she starts, she’ll be on the road for six solid months, in case you wanted to see her show more than once (We know that sometimes, once just isn’t enough.).
She announced the Cry Pretty 360 tour via social media on Wednesday morning (Aug. 8) and also shared that the reason she wasn’t starting the tour until May is because she’s pregnant.
“We had so much fun in the round on the last tour because I got to be closer to you guys and got to see your beautiful faces and interact with you guys, so I’m so excited to be doing another brand new 360 degree show,” Underwood said. “And of course, we would have nothing less than an amazing lineup.
“We are bringing along friends Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, and it’s gonna be absolutely amazing. You guys are just gonna fall in love with them as much as I have, if not even more so.”
The tour will start on May 1, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C. and will wrap on Oct. 31, 2019 in Detroit after hitting almost every major city in America and Canada. Tickets go on sale Aug. 17 with a presale beginning Aug. 13 through Underwood’s website.
Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to benefit Danita’s Children, which supports children in need in Haiti.
Underwood’s next performances include appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as the UK’s The Long Road Festival and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park, Tuckerville in The Netherlands and Deni Ute Muster in Australia.
Here is the complete list of dates for Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour:
May 1: Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
May 3: Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4: N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
May 6: San Antonio,TX AT&T Center
May 9: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11: Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 12: Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
May 14: Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center
May 16: Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
May 18: Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena
May 21: Portland, OR MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22: Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
May 24: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May 25: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 28: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
May 31: Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
June 2: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
June 9: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
June 10: Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
June 13: Hershey, PA GIANT Center
June 15: Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
June 16: Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
June 20: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
June 21: Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 23: Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 10: San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
Sept. 12: Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Sept. 14: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept. 16: Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sept. 18: Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 19: Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sept. 21: Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept. 22: Lafayette, LA Cajundome
Sept. 24: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept. 25: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sept. 27: Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 29: Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Sept. 30: Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Oct 2: New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
Oct 4: Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Oct 5: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Oct 10: Boston, MA TD Garden
Oct 12: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Oct 13: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Oct 16: Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Oct 17: Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Oct 19: Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Oct 20: Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct 23: Memphis, TN FedExForum
Oct 24: Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Oct 26: Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Oct 27: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct 29: Chicago, IL United Center
Oct 31: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
*Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 24th in Wichita, Kansas City and Sioux Falls